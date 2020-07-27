ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday has shutdown different recreational spots in Islamabad till Eidul Azha.

The decision has been taken in the wake of preventing spread of coronavirus.

According to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner, Hamza Shafaqat, Murree Expressway, Margala Hills, hotels, picnic points and different parks will remain closed during Eid holidays.

He requested the masses to stay at home and avoid making any outing plan.

It is to be mentioned here that the government had announced three holidays from July 30 to August 2.

Read more: Federal govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Earlier, Punjab government on Sunday had decided to close markets and shopping malls before Eid-ul-Azha to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Sources had said the markets and shopping malls will be closed two to three days before Eidul Azha. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also ordered to impose smart lockdown in the province on Eidul Azha after Punjab chief secretary recommended to shut markets under smart lockdown ahead of Eid.

Comments

comments