HYDERABAD: Sindh’s Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu on Friday said swarms of locusts have badly damaged the crops in the province.

Addressing a presser in Hyderabad, Ismail Rahu said steps are being taken by the provincial government to deal with the locusts swarms and added that the federal government is not helping Sindh in this context.

Feeling the pain of the farmers over this massive loss, the minister said the Sindh government was committed to provide relief to the farmers and resolve the problems being faced by them.

Mr.Rahu said in order to analyze the current position of the damages caused by the locusts, he will visit Umerkot and Mirpurkhas, today.

Earlier, the swarms of grasshopper were reported in Karachi, Sehwan and other cities and towns of Sindh.

The crop eating insects bring hunger with them by thoroughly eating cops and vegetation they find at any place.

Sindh had recently asked federal plant protection department for spray of insecticide in the areas infested by the locusts in the province.

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in first week of September had warned that the situation relating to locusts in Pakistan was “most serious” as a second generation of the insect had been bred.

