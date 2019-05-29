Unprovoked firing along the line of control (LOC) by Indian border forces injures one civilian on the Pakistan side, ISPR reported today, Wednesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported an incident of unprovoked firing along the LOC by the Indian forces on innocent civilians residing near the border.

A woman was injured due to the incident and has been shifted to the nearest medical facility, reported ISPR.

A woman whose name has been revealed as Safeena Bibi was a resident of a small village near the working boundary and sustained injuries due to the firing.

A 12-year-old boy and a woman were martyred while another woman was injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked shelling from across the restive Line of Control on May 5.

