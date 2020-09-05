ISPR pays tribute to martyrs & heroes on eve of Defence and Martyrs’ Day

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a song to pay tribute to martyrs and heroes on the eve of Defence and Martyrs’ Day.

According to ISPR, the song “Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran” is a remake of an old patriotic song of the 80’s.

Pakistan’s top melody voices; Ali Hamza, Ali Azmat, Ali Noor and Asim Azhar have collaborated for the Defence and Martyrs’ Day.

They paid tribute to the services rendered by Pakistan armed forces and its operational readiness.

The music video showcases the sacrifices of Pakistan as a nation in fighting terrorism and the evolution of our Armed Forces as a cutting edge military structure; second to none.

Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy fought aggressively in 1965 Indo-Pak war and caused heavy casualties to the Indian side.

