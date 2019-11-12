Israel kills Palestinian in Gaza strike

Israel’s military killed a Palestinian in a strike on his home in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday.

Israel later confirmed it had targeted Baha Abu Al-Ata, 42, in a strike. Palestinian sources say Ata’s wife was also killed.

Schools were closed in both the Gaza Strip and in parts of Israel, including in commercial capital Tel Aviv.

The Israeli army ordered “non-essential” workers in Tel Aviv and central Israel to stay at home like those in the Gaza border region and banned public gatherings after the strike.

In a separate strike, Palestinian sources confirmed that a freedom fighter Akram Ajouri, was targeted in Damascus.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the strike targeted Ajouri’s home “killing his son Muadh and another person.”

Three wars have been fought between them since 2008, and Gaza has been under a strict Israeli blockade for more than a decade.

The international community considers the establishment of Israeli settlements in the Israeli-occupied territories illegal under international law, violating Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 which states:

“The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.

Comments

comments