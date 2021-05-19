Israeli attacks on Gaza: UNGA to hold emergency session today

NEW YORK: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will hold an emergency session on Thursday (today) to discuss Israeli aggression and the grave situation in Gaza, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the UNGA urgent session is being held upon the request from the chairmen of the OIC Group at the UN and the Arab Group in a joint letter to the 193-member Assembly President Volkan Bozkir of Turkey.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead Pakistan’s delegation to the General Assembly session on “The situation in the Middle East” and the “Question of Palestine”. He is on a diplomatic mission to support Palestine, under the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More: Pakistan to raise Palestine issue at every forum, vows PM Imran

Talking to journalists, a spokesman for the General Assembly president, said Thursday’s plenary meeting would debate the situation in the Middle East, but so far no resolution had been submitted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi accompanied by his counterparts of Palestine, Sudan and Turkey left for New York from Turkey to attend the UNGA meeting.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend the emergency meeting of United Nations General Assembly in connection with the Palestine issue tomorrow and will draw the attention of the international community on Israeli atrocities against unarmed Palestinians.

He would urge the world body to play its due role in stopping Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians. He will also hold important meetings with President General Assembly and other personalities.

Comments

comments