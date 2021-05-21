Israeli police opens fire on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa compound

Israeli police opened fire on Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, hours after the truce between Hamas and Israel.

AFP news agency’s reporters at the compound in Jerusalem’s Old City said clashes were ongoing.

Police have fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades at the site, according to an AFP reporter.

Days of Israeli violence at Al-Aqsa during Islam’s holy fasting month of Ramadan led Hamas to demand Israeli forces vacate the compound by 6:00 pm (1500 GMT) on May 10. Hamas then fired rockets at Jerusalem when the deadline expired.

Israel then commenced a heavy aerial campaign in Gaza. A ceasefire to end the Gaza hostilities appeared to be holding on Friday.

