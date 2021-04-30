ISS shares stunning images of ‘Super Moon’

April’s full moon called the “Super Pink Moon,” wowed skywatchers as it shone brightly in the night sky.

The images shared by International Space Station (ISS) on April 29 left netizens mesmerised.

“The ‘Super Moon’ was recently photographed from the station. It is a spectacular sight from space no matter what phase the Moon is in,” read a post on the ISS’s official Instagram page with stunning pictures of the celestial phenomenon.

The ‘Super Moon’, also known as the ‘Pink Moon’, appeared on April 27-28, 2021 and is said to be the first of at least two such celestial events this year.

For the uninitiated, a ‘Super Moon’ occurs when the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time it is full. This event makes the Moon look larger and brighter in the sky.

