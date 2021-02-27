People resolve issues only when they know their rights, IT minister says

KARACHI: The federal minister for information technology and telecommunications Syed Amin uI Haque addressed on Saturday a consumer conference saying the only way to resolving the issues is to acknowledge them first, ARY News reported.

Minister Syed Amin UI Haque said his department is putting in efforts to decipher the problems the telecommunication clients are suffering as he noted the 180 million-strong mobile phone consumer base should know their rights so they can claim them.

He said while at the moment there were only 90 million internet users in the country, it would be a wish come true if the numbers could be taken to 100 per cent.

Separately, encouraging the entrepreneurs to dabble in the sector, he said the chances of losses while investing in IT were next to none.

Separately today on the revenue front, the Federal Board of Revenue FBR announced that it has successfully achieved tax targets for the first eight months of the fiscal year 2020-21, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for the FBR, it has successfully collected a tax amount of Rs2,900 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year, which is higher than the revenue target of Rs2898 billion, set for the period.

The target for the eight months was achieved two days ahead of the end of February 2020, the FBR spokesman said adding that more revenue would be generated by the end of the ongoing month.

