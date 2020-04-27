Web Analytics
‘It is a miracle’: Woman declared dead from coronavirus calls family 3 weeks later

A 74-year-old woman in Ecuador declared dead from the coronavirus was later found alive in what was described as a case of mistaken identity.

Alba Maruri, 74, was declared dead on March 27 from Covid-19 by doctors in the city of Guayaquil.

Her family were informed of her death last month and later sent what they were told were her ashes.

The woman awoke from a three-week coma in hospital last week and called her family, leaving them in utter shock.

Her family visited the hospital morgue the day they were informed about her demise, but couldn’t get a good look at the body as they stayed at a safe distance. The family asked for the body to be cremated and later received the ashes.

“It is a miracle,” Maruri’s sister Aura said. “For nearly a month we thought she was dead.”

The Maruri family is now trying to help identify exactly whose ashes they currently were given. They have also asked the hospital for a refund and some compensation for telling them that Alba had died.

