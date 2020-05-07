‘I wish train services to be resumed before Eid’: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that he wished for train services to be resumed ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

In a video message, Sheikh Rasheed said, “I tried my best to resume train operations from May 10 but provinces had rejected the proposal.”

Being a democratic prime minister, Imran Khan has accepted the provinces’ decision, Sheikh Rasheed said and added that the prime minister will kept the matter under consideration for three days.

The minister said that they will follow all the preventive measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) if they are allowed to resume the train services.

Earlier on May 6, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting had rejected the proposal of Pakistan Railways’ to partially resume train service from May 10.

According to details, chief ministers of all four provinces have rejected the recommendation of resuming the train operation partially. The proposal was put forward by Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed in the NCOC meeting held in Islamabad with Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar in the chair.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has proposed multiple recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions in the country which were imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

