Jada Smith is all praise for ‘spiritual mother’ Abida Parveen

Hollywood actor Jada Pinkett Smith attended the iconic Sufi musician Abida Parveen’s concert and she is awestruck by her talent.

She is a fan of her soulful voice. Taking to Instagram Story, the wife of Will Smith shared pictures with the maestro calling Abida her ‘spiritual mother.’

Jada shared a clip of Abida singing at a concert and said, “My night with my spiritual mother Abida Parveen is one I won’t forget. I see my path.”

She also struck a pose with the soulful singer.

Previously, The Girls Trip star made her fondness known for Abida Parveen and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s rendition of Chaap Tilak and referred to the two as “two of my favorite vocalists of Sufi music.”

Counted amongst the world’s greatest mystic singers, Abida enjoys a massive fan following around the globe.

