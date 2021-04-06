Jahangir Tareen denies reports of joining PPP, meeting with Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has denied a claim made by PPP leader Shehla Raza regarding his inclusion in the PPP and meeting with Asif Ali Zardari, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

“An ongoing propaganda is being launched against me,” he said while denying a Twitter message from PPP lawmaker Shehla Raza.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PTI leader said that there was no truth in reports regarding his meeting with the PPP leadership and inclusion in the party. “Those running fake news against me will be disappointed,” he said.

Earlier, PPP lawmaker in Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza claimed that Jahangir Tareen has met PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood and would be meeting Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi in the next week.

جہانگیر ترین کی مخدوم احمد محمود سے ملاقات،اگلے ہفتہ کراچی میں سابق صدر آصف زرداری سےملاقات کریں گے،خیال ہے کہ جہانگیر ترین اس ملاقات میں پی ٹی آئی چھوڑنے اور ساتھیوں سمیت پی پی پی میں شمولیت اختیار کر لیں گے،اگر واقعی ایسا ہوگیا تو نہ بوزدار رہے گا نہ نیازی ہوگا — Syeda Shehla Raza (@SyedaShehlaRaza) April 6, 2021



“It may be noted that Jahangir Tareen will announce to quit PTI in the meeting and join PPP along with his other associates,” she said while further commenting that if it happens then there would neither be CM Punjab Usman Buzdar nor PM Imran Khan.

Read More: FIA files case against Jahangir Tareen in sugar scam, money laundering

Earlier in the day, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has directed Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen to reappear before the agency on April 09 in separate cases.

The notice blamed Jahangir Tareen and his son for committing fraud with shareholders and directed them to submit replies to five questions asked by the FIA.

Comments

comments