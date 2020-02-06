ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen will call on the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to discuss issues pertaining to coordination with the coalition partners, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the prime minister would meet the top party leader and issues regarding agriculture, overall political scenario and party matters would come under discussion during the meeting.

The two would also discuss matters relating to the committees formed for addressing reservations raised from the coalition partners.

The senior party leader has recently returned from vacations amid reservations raised from coalition partners including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

On Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that the first meeting remains ‘positive’ with the Prime Minister Imran Khan where he has discussed various matters with the premier.

Moonis Elahi said the reservations of the premier was removed in the meeting, whereas, he was also apprised regarding the concerns of the PML-Q leadership.

The PML-Q leader said the premier was assured that his political party is standing alongside with the Punjab government. He added that it was also assured to take action against those not performing well.

Read More: Inside story of meeting between PTI, PML-Q leaders

“Pervaiz Elahi is not willing to become chief minister, however, some people are present around the premier who wants to fail him. Some former members of PML-Q are misguiding PM Imran Khan.”

Meanwhile, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has also resigned from the federal cabinet citing lack of implementation on the promises made by the incumbent government for urban areas of the Sindh province at the time of joining the coalition government.

