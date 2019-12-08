Time to minus Maryam Nawaz has arrived, predicts Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jahangir Tareen has predicted that the time to minus Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has arrived, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Jahangir Tareen, while talking to journalists, gave the prediction while answering a question regarding the current political scenario of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz had moved a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on December 7 (yesterday) seeking its directives for the government to strike her name off the no-fly list so she can travel abroad to take care of her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

She through her lawyer Amjad Pervez filed the petition which states she wishes to travel abroad for six weeks. A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, will hear the petition on December 9 (Monday).

Read: Maryam seeks court nod to travel abroad for taking care of ailing Nawaz

The PTI leader said that the parliament is a superior institution which has full power for legislation. Tareen claimed that the government will approve a law after making a consensus with the opposition at an appropriate time.

“Those facing cases in the country after trying to flee abroad to prevent themselves. I’d contacted Akhtar Mengal today and we have decided to resolve all issues through dialogues. I have also met Chaudhry brothers and they don’t any reservations with the federal government.”

Read: NAB moves Supreme Court for cancellation of Maryam’s bail

Tareen ruled out possibilities of any minus-Imran Khan formula. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) exists due to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He added that the present government is continued its efforts to stabilise the national economy which had been destroyed by previous rulers of PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during the last 10 years.

While answering another question, Tareen said that the matter will be taken into consideration regarding former military ruler Pervez Musharraf at the time of pronouncement of a verdict from the court.

Comments

comments