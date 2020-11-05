PTI’s Jahangir Tareen announces to return to Pakistan this month: sources

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen on Thursday announced to return back to Pakistan this month, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the former PTI general secretary said that he went abroad for medical treatment and will arrive in Pakistan this month.

However, the PTI leader did not confirm the date of his return.

It may be noted that Tareen had reached London around seven months ago immediately after the publication of the Sugar Commission report.

In August 202, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched an investigation into money laundering charges against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen’s JWD Group.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government back in April made public reports of a high-level inquiry into the sugar and wheat crises that had hit the people hard across the country in January.

Under the stewardship of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Wajid Zia, two teams carried out a probe into the crises and furnished their reports to the prime minister upon completion for perusal.

The report revealed PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen, a brother of Food Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar, and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi are among the beneficiaries of the sugar crisis which took a serious toll on the people, especially the poor.

