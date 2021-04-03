Jahangir Tareen, son get interim bail in sugar scandal case

LAHORE: A banking court on Saturday granted interim bail to CEO JWD sugar mills, Jahangir Tareen, and his son Ali Tareen in sugar scam and money laundering charges, reported ARY News.

Additional Session Judge Hamid Hussain while acting on the plea, granted interim bails to Jahangir Tareen and his son until April 10 against surety bonds of Rs0.5million each.

The court has served notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and sought its reply in the case.

Talking to newsmen outside the court, Jahangir Tareen rejected the allegations of the FIA and added they have a full money trail.

On Wednesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed two FIRs against Jahangir Tareen and two other family members in the sugar scandal and money laundering charges.

FIA Lahore registered cases against CEO of JWD Sugar Mills, Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and his son-in-law in the sugar scam.

Read more: FIA files case against Jahangir Tareen in sugar scam, money laundering

“The probe found that the company’s chief Rana Naseem acted as main aide and made over 600 million rupees transactions from JWD’s accounts”.

On Thursday, the banking court has also granted interim bail to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) JWD sugar mills, Rana Naseem Ahmed in sugar scam.

Rana Naseem Ahmed had moved banking court after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team probing sugar scam registered a case against Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and him.

The JWD CFO had pleaded innocent before the court in his plea and added he has nothing to do with the hike in sugar price. Banking court judge Ameer Ahmed Khan, while granting interim bail to Rana Naseem, had ordered him to submit a surety bond of Rs0.5 million.

Comments

comments