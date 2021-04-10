Jahangir Tareen’s supporters write letter to PM, seek a meeting

LAHORE: A group of the PTI members PTI have wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking his personal attention to the issue of Jahangir Tareen, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Raja Riaz MNA, who has been among 30 signatories of the letter, talking to media here said that the members have sought time from the prime minister for a meeting in the letter.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been facing FIA probe under alleged corporate fraud and money-laundering charges, hosted a dinner to PTI parliamentarians on Friday night.

The dinner was attended by around 30 members of the National and Punjab assemblies including eight MNAs and 21 MPAs, according to reports. Those attended the gathering also included provincial minister Ajmal Cheema, MNAs Raja Riaz, Ghulab Bibi Bharwana, Malik Nauman Langarial, Aslam Bharwana and others.

The attendees of the dinner expressed their solidarity with Tareen and decided to hold a meeting with the prime minister over the matter. The participants were of the views that under a conspiracy factions are being made in the party.

They also demanded withdrawal of cases against Jahangir Tareen and called for putting an end to his trial.

It is to be mentioned here that a banking court today extended the bail of Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in cases of money laundering and financial fraud.

Tareen appeared in the hearing along with six lawmakers from the National Assembly (NA) and 21 legislators from the provincial assembly.

Comments

comments