LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen returned to Pakistan from the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday morning, after a seven-month long stay there.

Taking to Twitter after arrival in Lahore, he said: “Let me state for the record that JDW is NOT part of the petition against GOPb notification to start sugar Mills on 10th Nov.”

He said all of his mills, including those in Sindh, will start cane crushing on November 10 and vowed to play his part in helping the government overcome the sugar shortage and price hike.

Jahangir Khan Tareen arrived at the Allama Iqbal International Airport early morning today via a foreign airlines’ flight. He returned home after seven months stay in Hampshire county, UK.

Talking to journalists at the airport, the PTI leader said that he went abroad for medical treatment. He maintained that it was not necessary to respond to every allegation hurled by the opposition.

Jahangir Tareen said that his business was fair and transparent, adding that he has never been involved in any wrongdoing.

