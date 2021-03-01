Jailed Khursheed Shah to be shifted to Islamabad tomorrow ahead of Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Syed Khursheed Shah, who is under custody, will be shifted to Islamabad tomorrow in connection with Senate elections on March 3, ARY News reported.

As per sources, the PPP stalwart will shift to Islamabad via road. Syed Khursheed Shah will attend the parliament session after 17 months.

The PPP leader will cast his vote on March 3 for Senate elections.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December 2019 after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing a reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court’s bail orders.

Last year in December, the corruption watchdog filed the assets beyond means reference against Khursheed Shah and 17 others. Two wives of the PPP stalwart and his two sons are among those named in the reference.

The former opposition leader has been accused of Rs1.4 billion worth financial irregularities. He was arrested by NAB on September 18, 2019.

It may be noted here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear bail plea of former opposition leader in National Assembly and senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday (March 3).

