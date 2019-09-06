Balochistan CM-led delegation meets AJK President

MUZAFFARABAD: An eight-member delegation led by the Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan on Friday, ARY News reported.

The delegation exchanged views with the AJK president over the deteriorated situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and tensions at the Line of Control (LoC).

While talking to the high-level delegation from Balochistan province, President Masood Khan warned New Delhi government, saying, “India should stay away from warmongering. I am thankful to Balochistan people for an active role in raising voice for Kashmir dispute.”

The president said that the Indian troops are preparing for the mass murder of innocent people in occupied Kashmir and the international community must play its due role to stop the genocide there.

“Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC),” Masood Khan urged.

Balochistan CM said, “Moral of the people from AJK and Balochistan are high and we come here with a message of solidarity with Kashmiris. All political parties of the province are standing side-by-side with Kashmiris. Balochistan government will raise voice for the self-determination right of Kashmir at every forum.”

