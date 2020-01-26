Jam Kamal to remain CM Balochistan, says Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Expressing satisfaction over the performance of Jam Kamal Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday said that he will remain the chief minister of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists along with Balochistan AssemblySpeaker Abdul Qadoos Bazanjo and Defence Minister Prevez Khattak in Islamabad, Sadiq Sanjrani said that Jam Kamal is ensuring good governance in the province and he will continue his services as chief minister of the province.

The Senate chairman underscored the need for dialogues to resolve issues.

On the occasion, the Balochistan Assembly speaker thanked the leadership for hearing grievances and said that strengthening Balochistan will further strengthen Pakistan.

Pervez Khattak, in his remarks, said the committee constituted by the Prime Minister is in contact with other parties of the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bizenjo had submitted a privilege motion against Balochistan CM on January 24. He was of the view that the CM’s remarks about him were unnecessary and non-parliamentary.

Earlier on January 23, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal had said that he was not giving much attention to the remarks of the Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and had said that the coalition government in the province had performed after coming into power.

He had said that the government should only be judged by the works it had carried out rather than hurling blames at each other.

“It would not matter if I say that the Center or a province is not performing to my expectations,” he had said.

