Jamadi-us-Sani new moon likely to be sighted on Jan 26

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Jamadi-us-Sani, 1441 AH on the evening of January 25.

The new moon of Jamadi-us-Sani, 1441 AH will born on the crossing conjunction on the evening of 25-01-2020, weather department said.

According to astronomical parameters there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Jamadi-us-Sani, 1441 AH on the evening of 25-01-2020 i.e. on 29th of Jamadi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of January 25.

Thus the new moon of Jamadi-us-Sani, 1441 AH will be sighted on the evening of January 26.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the moon of Jamadi-us-Sani, 1441 AH is expected to be held on Saturday.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon.

It is to be mentioned here that Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in July last year recommended dissolution of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

He said with development of the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’, now sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore.

Comments

comments