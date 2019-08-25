Jammu and Kashmir flag removed from government building in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The flag of Jammu and Kashmir was removed from the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Sunday, according to media reports.

The tricolor was hoisted atop the government building weeks after India revoked Article 370, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

India had on August 5 abrogated Article 370 of its constitution which granted special status to the disputed region.

Authorities imposed curfew and other restrictions across the territory to prevent people from holding demonstrations against its move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The strict curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley continued on the 21st consecutive day today.

Due to severe blockade, people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of people are besieged and Jammu and Kashmir has become a big jail for its inhabitants.

