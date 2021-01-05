KARACHI: Jamshoro police have not yet found a clue to a truckload of rice bags, worth Rs6 million, snatched away near Nooriabad despite the passage of a month.

A truck carrying 50 tonnes of rice was on its way from Punjab to Karachi when it was snatched near the Nooriabad area on December 04, according to the victim trader. The empty vehicle was found in Yousuf Goth the following day.

He said the whereabouts of the driver of the truck are also unknown.

The trader lamented the Jamshoro police have failed to trace the looted rice bags worth Rs6 million despite the passage of a month’s time. A first information report (FIR) was registered at Nooriabad police station,

The trader said he ran from pillar to post to seek recovery of the rice but to no avail, adding he contacted police officials multiple times but they didn’t heed his pleas.

The Wholesale Association lately wrote a letter to the Sindh police chief seeking his help in recovery of the looted rice bags.

Comments

comments