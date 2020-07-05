Jamshoro stoning death accused produced before JIT

JAMSHORO: Two accused of a 24 year old woman, Waziran, here were produced before the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to probe the incident, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the girl was subjected to torture with a blunt object and succumbed to her injuries. The locals claimed that the girl was killed for honour.

The police said that the slain girl’s father Gul Muhammad, earlier testified that the girl was died due to an accident but later on changed his statement claiming that his daughter was murdered by her in-laws.

Waziran’s father has registered a case and has nominated her husband Ali Bux and brother in law Kareem Bux in the homicide.

A three-member joint investigation team (JIT) has been constituted to probe the incident and it has recorded statement of the victim’s father Gul Muhammad. Wazeeran’s father has said that her husband and brother in law has murdered her with stone pelting and blows of wooden stick.

The police arrested the victim’s husband and her brother in law and today produced before the JIT for investigation.

According to the police, the Motorway Police on June 27 found a mutilated body of an unknown woman with severe head injuries from the Indus Highway in the limits of Police Station Chachar. The Motorway Police referred the matter to the police station and the deceased was identified as Wazeeran Chachar, a resident of nearby Wadda Chachar village.

