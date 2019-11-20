Japan hails PTI govt’s ‘billion tree tsunami’ project

ISLAMABAD: Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda on Wednesday hailed billion tree tsunami project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Japanese envoy appreciated the government’s massive afforestation project of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, during a tree plantation ceremony, held at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad.

He said Japan as the biggest automobile manufacturer will fully support Pakistan’s transition to eco-friendly Electric Vehicles.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam also attended the ceremony.

The Advisor thanked the Japanese Ambassador for supporting PM’s Clean Green Pakistan initiative and joining 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

The Ambassador together with Malik Amin Aslam planted a Jasmine tree at the compound of the embassy as a symbol of the promotion of greenery in Pakistan.

Mr. Kuninori Matsuda, ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, together with the chief guest, Mr. Malik Amin Aslam (@aminattock) Advisor to PM on #ClimateChange planted a Jasmine tree at the compound of the embassy as a symbol of promotion of greenery in Pakistan #10BillionTreeTsunami

Billion Tree Tsunami:

In 2014, the PTI-led KPK government launched the Billion Tree Tsunami. The afforestation project included 732 million new saplings, 27 million self-growing saplings that were taken into preservation, 240 million saplings after procurement and 153 million saplings distributed among the public.

Billion Tree Tsunami had been acknowledged by WWF and this project made Pakistan to be one of the countries that have successfully completed the Bonn Challenge.

The project has been admired by multiple international media outlets as well.

