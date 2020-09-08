Japan provides 500 million yen grant to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has extended grant assistance of worth US$ 4.7 for the provision of machinery and equipment for waste management of the Metropolitan Cooperation Islamabad (MCI), ARY News reported.

Mr. Noor Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and H.E. Mr. Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan, signed on behalf of their respective governments today here in Islamabad.

Talking on the occasion Secretary EAD expressed that Pakistan values bilateral and friendly relations with Japan and both countries share common views on most of the regional and international economic issues.

These equipments will enhance the capability of MCI for safe collection and transportation of mix type of solid waste on a daily basis, he added.

Japan also offered to provide similar assistance for the management/transportation of garbage/solid waste for Karachi. He further appreciated the commitment of the Japanese Ambassador to extend technical support to help Karachi being the worst hit during the monsoon season.

Japan was also acknowledged for its interest in helping Pakistan regarding disaster management, floods & earthquakes especially when floods predictions in the province of Punjab, KPK & Sindh are in offing.

