Japan extends help for earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD: Japan on Wednesday extended support for the victims of the devastating earthquake of 5.8 that hit several parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The help was offered by the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan in a telephonic conversation with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal.

The chairman NDMA thanked Japanese envoy for offering help for the quake victims and said we are analyzing the damages right now.

Lt. General Muhammad Afzal said after analyzing the damages caused by the quake, the international community will be asked for the help if needed.

The strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as the death toll increased to 30 while more than 450 reported being injured so far.

The AJK information minister told media that the concerned authorities have taken immediate measures for providing relief to the affected people besides analysing the damages and casualty rate following the strong earthquake.

A strong earthquake jolted the federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and its suburban parts on Tuesday evening.

Tremors were felt in various cities for 10 seconds including Pasrur, Jhelum, Kot Momin, Murree, Kala Bagh, Sangla Hills.

