Japan welcomes opening of Kartarpur Corridor

Japan has expressed the hope that the opening of Kartarpur Corridor would promote people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and India.

In a statement, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Ohtaka Masato, welcomed the fact that the move would enable Sikh pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan easily and safely.

Earlier today, the United Kingdom welcomed the opening of Kartarpur Corridor as a step towards regional, religious peace and harmony.

In a statement on Twitter, Lord of Wimbledon, who is also UK’s Prime Minister Special envoy on freedom of religious belief said, UK warmly welcomes cooperation and people-to-people links between India and Pakistan.

Priort to that, the US had welcomed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus in her video message posted on her official twitter handle stated, that the US welcomes the opening of a new border crossing between India and Pakistan, the Kartarpur Corridor.

“The newly opened corridor is a step towards promoting greater religious freedom,” she said.

Comments

comments