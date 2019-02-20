ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has extended its support to Pakistan by announcing a grant assistance of $10.6 million to fight malnutrition, improve livelihood and increase pliability to natural disasters in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

The assistance is part of a partnership that the Japanese government signed with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Food Programme (WFP) in Islamabad.

WFP representative Finbarr Curran said, “We are extremely grateful for the continued partnership and generosity of the Japanese government in providing emergency life-saving nutritional support for malnourished mothers and children. We are proud to be working together to support some of Pakistan’s most vulnerable families.”

The Japanese contribution also includes $3.55m towards the UNDP’s ‘Stabilisation through Inclusive Livelihoods’ initiative in the tribal districts of the KP, which is being implemented in close collaboration with the provincial government and the erstwhile Fata secretariat.

The Japanese program is aimed to support 20,700 people by improving their access to basic services, enhancing their economic opportunities and improving social cohesion in Kurram and Orakzai tribal districts.

In addition, the Japanese government will also support the government at national and local levels to prepare for natural disasters, pilot tsunami early warning systems, and enhance resilience of coastal communities to coastal hazards with a specific focus on women and children. Implemented in Malir and Karachi West districts of Sindh and Gwadar district, the project will benefit 15,000 people.

The project is being implemented by UNDP in partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), provincial DMAs of Sindh and Balochistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department, district administrations of Karachi and Gwadar, and other technical and community-based organisations working in the coastal areas.

