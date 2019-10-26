Japanese investors invited to tap business opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar has invited Japanese investors to take advantage of improved investment conditions and ease of doing business in Pakistan.

He was talking to Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda who called on him in Islamabad today.

The minister highlighted the improved security situation, saying Pakistan is a safer country for investment and tourism.

At the meeting, matters relating to bilateral economic cooperation, trade, investment and transfer of technology were discussed.

Hammad Azhar appreciated technical and financial assistance being extended by Japan.

The ambassador said Japanese companies are taking keen interest to invest in agriculture, fisheries and automobile sector while Pakistan has huge potential for export of agriculture products.

Earlier, on Oct 23, Pakistan and Japan had agreed to boost bilateral parliamentary cooperation and connections.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between President Dr. Arif Alvi and Chairman Japan Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League Seishiro Eto in Tokyo.

The president appreciated efforts of the League for enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing concern over worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, Dr. Arif Alvi said the Japanese parliamentary leadership should play a role in the restoration of human rights in the occupied valley.

Comments

comments