NAB to remove all hurdles in accountability process: chairman

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday vowed that the institution will remove all hurdles in the accountability process, ARY News reported.

Javed Iqbal, while addressing an event organised at NAB Karachi headquarters, said that the accountability process is for all as the institution aimed to make Pakistan corruption-free.

He said, “The mafias looted the poor nationals will have to return their money and the owners of housing societies and builders cannot skip the accountability process of NAB.”

The chairman rejected the allegations of any deal with the corruption elements of the country. He said that he has not talked with any senator or minister and the institution has no connection with the politics. He was of the view that the situation of the country is much better as compare to the past. He predicted that the corruption will be root out of the country soon.

“NAB recovered Rs4 billion in Sindh during the four months and those having influences on everything are now facing penalties. There is no place for a corrupt officer in NAB and I will immediately take action such officers if evidences are present.”

Earlier, the chairman visited the NAB’s Karachi headquarters where he reviewed the performance of the anti-corruption watchdog. He was briefed over the progress of investigation into mega corruption cases during the visit.

Iqbal praised the outstanding performance of the NAB’s Karachi chapter and urged for conducting probe into white collar corruption cases on scientific basis.

He detailed that the institution has submitted Rs71 billion to the national treasury and filed 600 corruption references during the last 23 months, whereas, the rate of penalising such elements stands at 70 per cent.

