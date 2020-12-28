Jennifer Aniston has unexpectedly landed in hot waters over a personal Christmas ornament that has been termed by Twitterati as being ‘foolish’ and ‘out of touch’.

On Friday, the Friends star took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a COVID-themed ornament from her tree, engraved with the words ‘Our First Pandemic’ on Instagram. The snap was then reshared on Twitter where people deemed it insensitive, especially considering the havoc that the pandemic has wreaked across the world, reported InStyle.

They even branded her as being ‘tone-deaf’ and ‘oblivious’.

“Cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” wrote one user sarcastically, while another questioned, “Why’s Jennifer Aniston talking about “our first pandemic” like it’s a baby shower?”

“cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” — pacho (@sugemidnight) December 26, 2020

why's jennifer aniston talking abt "our first pandemic" like it's a baby shower https://t.co/ih1c38K47W — rai⁷ 🐱🎄❄️ (@Ionelyandgreat) December 26, 2020

One user also wrote, “I’ve had enough of rich people,” sharing a screenshot of Jen’s story and a screencap from Parasite. The tweet raked in 467k likes and more than 60k retweets.

“This is exactly why I really don’t care about celebrities or celebrity culture. Look how tone-deaf and out of touch this is,” tweeted one user.

This is exactly why I really dgaf about celebrities or celebrity culture. Look how tone deaf and out of touch this shit is 👀#jenniferaniston smh. pic.twitter.com/vV4qjfnizv — meh (@Meehoooe) December 26, 2020

Another user went the more harsh way, tweeting an expletive-laden rant against Jen. “Sarcastic or not, this pandemic has directly attributed to the loss of jobs, housing, and entire families. Making the best of a rough situation is absolutely fine, but downplaying the severity of a PANDEMIC is unacceptable.”

‘Sarcastic or not, this pandemic has directly attributed to the LOSS OF JOBS, HOUSING, AND ENTIRE F*CK*NG FAMILIES. making the best of a rough situation is absolutely fine, but downplaying the severity of a F*CK*NG PANDEMIC is unacceptable,’ F*CK U #JenniferAniston ignorant B*TCH pic.twitter.com/BgCL3yduwH — JudyJu (@judyju18) December 26, 2020

However, not everyone agreed with the outrage behind the ornament and defended the star. They argued that it was just an ornament and should be taken as such, in light humor. “Jennifer Aniston being canceled because of an ornament? I’m laughing so hard,” wrote one user.

While another argued, “Everyone hating on Jennifer Aniston because of a damn ornament? Maybe she’s using it as a reminder of how quickly life can change. Jeez, some people are so triggered!”

Everyone hating on #JenniferAniston because of a damn ornament??! Maybe she's using it as a reminder of how quickly life can change. Jeez some people are so triggered! pic.twitter.com/XMNlUtnJUF — **Lux** (@Lucy_2287) December 26, 2020

Many also said people would do well to be reminded that Aniston has been doing her part to help those most affected by the pandemic and has also been encouraging people to wear masks regularly.

“If you’re upset about Jennifer Aniston’s ornament Instagram story – let’s not forget how she plugged small businesses to try to help them in a hard time and urges people to wear masks in pretty much every post she makes,” read one tweet.

If you’re upset about Jennifer Aniston’s ornament Instagram story – let’s not forget how she plugged small businesses to try to help them in a hard time, and urges people to wear masks in pretty much every post she makes…. #jenniferaniston pic.twitter.com/sZJMC8ACJ8 — anna (jennifer aniston fan) (@fanistonlife) December 26, 2020

Another also shared, “Those canceling her, what have you done to help? Take a look at what she’s been doing since March. Using her platform, her voice, her influence to spread awareness, to support and contribute in the fight against the worsening of the situation. Before you even judge, see the entirety.”

Those cancelling her,what have you done to help? Take a look what she’s been doing since March. Using her platform, her voice, her influence to spread awareness, to support and contribute in the fight against the worsening of the situation. Before you even judge, see the entirety pic.twitter.com/IAvQxuh3vX — Kate🇵🇭 for B&G, STREAM #LetMeReintroduceMyself! (@forgwenandblake) December 26, 2020

Earlier this year, Aniston had, in fact, taken the time out to share a lengthy PSA about the importance of covering your face amid the pandemic. “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion?” she had questioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)



“I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this. But still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve and keep each other safe,” she went on, finishing her post with an important plea.

“If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.”

