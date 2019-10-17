Jennifer Aniston makes Guinness World Record with Instagram debut

It took Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston almost a decade to make her Instagram debut but when she did, she broke records.

Her first Instagram post featured her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, driving fans of the popular TV show crazy.



“And now we’re Instagram ‘FRIENDS’ too. HI INSTAGRAM,” she captioned the photo, garnering over 7.7 million likes.

Guinness World Records announced in a press release on Wednesday that in just five hours and 16 minutes, the actress collected one million followers, becoming the fastest to do so.

With this, she has broken the record of Britain’s royal couple Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, whose joint @sussexroyal account gained one million followers in five hours and 45 minutes in April.

So many people followed the actress that it caused issues for Instagram. “We are aware that some people were having issues following Jen’s profile,” a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram told CNN.

“We are thrilled to have this ‘Friend’ as part of the Instagram community,” the spokesperson added.

