Jennifer Lopez hits back at online troll, shuts down botox accusations

Jennifer Lopez is not having any rumours surrounding her ever-youthful looks, especially if they insinuate that she has had botox!

The 51-year-old songstress recently hit back at an Instagram follower after they left a judgmental comment on a video of her trying out new face masks from her brand JLO Beauty. “Can I just mention that your brows and forehead don’t move at all when you talk or try to express,” read the comment, going on to mention, “You definitely have Botox and tons of it? And it’s all good. Just saying.”

Without holding back, Jennifer Lopez squashed the assumption, replying, “LOL, that’s just my face!”

She then went on to add some smart promotion for her brand. “For the 500 millionth time, I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery! Just saying. Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin,” she said.

JLo also had some other secrets to spill for looking and feeling as beautiful as her. “Try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others. Don’t spend your time trying to bring others down as that will keep you youthful and beautiful too! Sending you love,” she said.

In the video itself, Jennifer Lopez can be seen with glowing skin, having just tried on a mask from her line. She even joked that the mask should retail for $10,000 apiece because of how good it is! “Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face,” she said after she peeled off the mask. “I feel like it took 10 years off my face,” she said.

