Get ready for one of the jewellery world’s most powerful marketplaces for product discovery, meaningful connections and inspired thinking – Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai).

Envisioned as a high-impact jewellery sourcing experience, JGT Dubai will have its inaugural edition from 22 to 24 February 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The three-day sourcing event is a joint venture of two of the industry’s leading events groups – Informa Markets Jewellery, organiser of the world’s biggest fine jewellery marketplace – Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong – and the Italian Exhibition Group SpA (IEG), organiser of Vicenzaoro, Italy’s most influential jewellery show and the top European trade fair in the sector. Their unbeatable combination of resources, industry expertise, global reach and local knowledge is further enhanced by the support and capabilities of DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), JGT Dubai’s official partner.

The new fair aims to deliver practical results that matter most to jewellery businesses today, from sparking authentic connections and driving better sales conversion to forging enduring partnerships in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

“As the jewellery sector’s leading trade show organiser, Informa Markets Jewellery is heeding the industry’s call as a strategic partner. Our industry is undergoing a significant transformation, and it is up to us to create and embrace new opportunities that will shape the long-term path for our industry,” said David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia.

JGT Dubai’s launch is symbolic of how fast the industry has transformed in the new world, and “how adaptable, nimble and open we are to exploring new ideas and possibilities,” Bondi continued.

“Our collaboration with IEG is unprecedented in the events industry, and it won’t certainly be the last,” he said. “During these unique times, our priority is to create opportunities that will deliver the best results for our community, and JGT Dubai is something that we can do better – together.”

Created as a global hub for creativity and innovation, JGT Dubai leverages Informa Markets Jewellery’s capabilities, including an incomparable global portfolio of fairs and events; a powerful digital platform – JewelleryNet; a dedicated Jewellery Media team led by flagship publication, JNA, and one of the industry’s most prestigious awards programmes – the Jewellery World Awards (JWA). JWA is organising its first regional award,JWA Dubai, during the exhibition, with a focus on celebrating the achievements of companies and entrepreneurs in the Middle East.

IEG, the driving force behind Vicenzaoro, is deploying its resources, focus and deep local knowledge to ensure JGT Dubai’s success. The company has firmly planted its roots in Rimini, Vicenza, Milan, Dubai, New York, São Paulo and Shanghai, and has forged strong partnerships in other parts of China and the US.

Corrado Peraboni, Chief Executive Officer of IEG, commented, “Our jewellery sourcing events in core markets around the world – be it in Europe, North America or the Middle East – highlight the true scale of our reach as an industry partner. In February 2022, expect us to bring our global experience and local expertise to bear in delivering one of the industry’s premier meeting points.”

JGT Dubai offers suppliers the opportunity to unlock the full potential of a combined market of 4 billion consumers – all within seven hours of flying time from Dubai. The buying opportunity is especially focused on wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers from the Middle East, India, Russia, Southern Europe and North Africa.

For buyers, the marketplace grants them exclusive access to an outstanding roster of international manufacturers, designers and jewellery ateliers, and the opportunity to explore and discover forward-thinking trends in jewellery, gemstones and industry-related technology and services – all under one roof.

JGT Dubai is further enriched by an exclusive seminar and networking programme, featuring some of the most influential names and experts in the industry. Among these special features are two world-class events – the highly anticipated Dubai Diamond Conference, organised by DMCC, and Informa Markets Jewellery’s Jewellery World Awards (JWA) presentation ceremony.

