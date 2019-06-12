When it comes to summer style essentials, a few pieces are all you need: a summery printed stole, chic bandana, sleek shades and some stylish hoops as jewelry can definitely oomph up any outfit.

From airport looks to fashion shows to award functions, hoops have become a staple for celebrities. Hoop earrings are the ultimate far reaching accessory that comes in various sizes.The trend kicked off in the early 90’s with megastars like Madonna making it a staple in her fashion wardrobe.

Our divas also seem to love the fashion must-have. Many of them have opted for this timeless piece of jewelry to take their fashion game to the next level.

Let’s take a look back at the best hoop moments on Pakistani celebrities.

Starlet Mahira Khan opted for the gold hoops with a printed floral dress for one of her Cannes 2018 looks.

Gold hoops dominate most of model Sadaf Kanwal’s airport and vacation looks to amp up her casual and simple style. The diva has also rocked the accessory at fashion shows.

Be it eastern or western attire, Minal Khan’s style and accessories compliment each other in these pictures. The actress is rocking the sleek bun with those big hoops.

Keeping it simple and classy in blue and white, Maya Ali flaunts her silver hoop earrings.

The Hocane sisters totally love this piece of jewelry as well. Actor Urwa Hocane seems to have it in quite a few sizes and style. Take some inspiration from her how to rock the trend.

Sonya Hussain, known for her distinct style pairs hoops up with a blue suit and looks every bit glamorous.

The lovely Hina Altaf loves eastern wear and doesn’t shy away to style her outfit with hoops.

We have to admit that our starlets have left us smitten with their tasteful jewelry choices.

