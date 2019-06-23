JF-17’s astounding performance stuns spectators at Paris Air Show  

PARIS: Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) JF-17 Thunder stunned the spectators with its astounding performance and hordes of aviation lovers turned up to see the static and aerial display of PAF JF-17 Thunder on the last day of 53rd Paris Air Show on Sunday.

Being a weekly holiday, the vast venue was filled with the excited spectators of all ages as the gates opened for the general public.

Elegantly displayed alongside other aircraft and defence equipment, the indigenously manufactured JF-17 Thunder remained the star attraction of the show.

The eager crowd was briefed about the operational capabilities and its sophisticated weaponry by the PAF personnel. The public was ecstatic to see the pride of Pakistan in their midst and had selfies and photographs with the PAF contingent members.

Apart from the static display, the aircraft also presented a farewell aerobatics performance in the skies of Paris amid excitement and enjoyment of spectators.

The air show has also given an opportunity to the potential buyers to assess JF-17 Thunder’s immense potential in the international market.

