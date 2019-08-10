JI chief, GB governor, AJK President to be included in PM’s committee on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq, Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan would be included to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s seven-member committee to recommend responses to developments in occupied Kashmir.

As per a notification issued from the PM Office, Senator Sirajul Haq would be sent a formal invitation to join the committee, while the AJK President and the GB governor, as well as Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, would be added into the special team.

The notification added that the seven-member committee would analyse India’s latest move — to abolish Article 370 and 35A, thereby, scrapping occupied Kashmir’s special status — and put forth recommendations.

A notification issued earlier on Tuesday had notified that the committee would recommend legal, political, and diplomatic responses to developments in the occupied Kashmir.

It further said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Attorney-General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and the PM’s special envoy, Ahmed Bilal Sufi, as well as the directors-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Operations, and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) were among the committee’s members.

