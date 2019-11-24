JI to march on Islamabad on Dec 22, says Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday announced to hold a march in Islamabad to express solidarity with the oppressed people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a youth convention, he said they would head to the federal capital on December 22.

The JI chief said he will lead a procession of hundreds of thousands of people towards Islamabad to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and awake the rulers. He said processions from all nook and cranny of Punjab will head to the capital city.

He asked the workers to get ready for the December 22 march saying they would fight for Kashmir’s freedom till the last drop of their blood.

Taking aim at the incumbent government, Sirajul Haq said the ruling PTI’s vision is to set up Langhar Khanas instead of factories, adding prices of tomatoes skyrocketed because of the government’s policies.

