JI not to support JUI-F’s Azadi March

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has failed to enlist the support of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) for his upcoming Azadi March, ARY News reported on Monday.

The JUI-F chief telephoned JI leader Liaquat Baloch to discuss the anti-government march and seek the latter’s support for the purpose.

Speaking to ARY News, Mr. Baloch said every political party has its own agenda. The JI has already been engaged in a protest campaign against Indian repression against Kashmiris in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He said the JUI-F has announced the Azadi March which is being backed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The JI leader cleared that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), an alliance of religious political parties, which was revived ahead of last year’s general elections, is not part of the march.

Earlier, on Oct 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai warned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman against challenging the writ of the state saying any illegal act would prompt legal action.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the people rejected Maulana Fazl in last year’s general elections, adding he is hell-bent on launching a baseless campaign against the government.

The minister questioned if toppling of the government would lead to the JUI-F chief becoming the country’s chief executive.

“Will Maulana’s march end unemployment and inflation,” he further asked.

