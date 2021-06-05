JI announces citywide protest drive against K-Electric from Monday

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter on Saturday announced to launch a protest campaign and demonstrations from Monday across the city against the K-Electric over prolonged outages and unannounced load shedding.

This was announced by Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, JI’s Karachi chief while talking to media outside the Governor house.

Jamaat-e-Islami will be holding protests in several areas of Karachi from June 7 against the K-Electric, the party’s Karachi chief said.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman further announced that the party will hold a sit-in outside the K-Electric’s office on June 12.

The JI Karachi chief said the power supply situation in Karachi was alarming due to the announced and unannounced loadshedding both in day and night.

Earlier, the JI chief had given a three-day deadline for KE over prolonged power outages in the city amid the ongoing extreme weather conditions.

Addressing the press conference in Karachi, the JI leader had said that if KE failed to end load shedding in three days the JI would launch protest demonstrations across the city against NEPRA and KE nexus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the residents of Karachi continued facing long hours of load shedding.

The duration of load shedding has been increased up to 10 to 12 hours in the areas, where the load shedding schedule was already enforced.

The areas exempted from the power outages are also facing power cuts under name of repair and local faults. Areas including, Gulshan-e-Maymar block-2, Defence Phase-2, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 4A, Shah Faisal Colony, Kaneez Fatima Society Block one, Manghopir and other areas are facing load shedding.

