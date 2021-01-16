JI seeks Supreme Court to send back presidential reference

ISLAMABAD: Jamat Islami in its contention submitted in the Supreme Court opposed the presidential reference, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The political party in its written reply pleaded to the court to send the reference back instead of offering its advice over the matter.

A five-judge SC bench, is hearing a presidential reference seeking court’s opinion whether the condition of secret ballot under Article 226 of the Constitution applies to the Senate elections or not.

The JI argued that not only the election law but the constitution would also be required and amendment for changing the secret ballot procedure in the Senate election to the open ballot.

The party urged for letting the parliament to take decision over the matter of Senate polls.

“Article 226 of the constitution applies over the Senate election,” the JI contended.

“A senate candidate should be truthful and trustworthy and a candidate buying votes could not holding these traits,” the party argued.

“It is the discretion of assembly members to decide to vote a candidate,” the party said in its reply.

