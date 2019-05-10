JIT formed to investigate ‘Data Darbar shrine’ blast

LAHORE: The unfortunate incident occurring on Wednesday morning at the gate of Hazrat Ali Hajveri shrine (Data Darbar) left 11 martyred and scores injured.

The assailants, aiders and abettors of the suicide attack are being tracked down as investigations get underway.

A joint investigation team (JIT) has been formulated to overlook the ongoing proceedings and investigations pertaining to the case, reported ARY News. A notification of the formation has been issued by the Ministry of Interior, Punjab.

Read More: Data Darbar blast: Investigators arrest four suspects

The JIT will be lead by counted terrorism departments’ (CTD) S.P Shoaib Ashraf.

The JIT includes personnel from the Bureau of Investigations (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI).

Inspector investigations and office of the CTD Lahore, Muhammad Khalid will also be a part of the team.

Comments

comments