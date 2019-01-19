JIT formed to investigate Sahiwal firing incident

LAHORE: The government has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) headed by Additional Inspector General Punjab Police Syed Ejaz Shah to investigate Sahiwal firing incident, ARY News reported.

A notification issued in this regard read that representatives of the Inter Services Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau were also included in the JIT.

“The probe body will complete investigation and submit report within three days,” it read.

On the other hand, post-mortem of the four dead bodies has been completed. According to the post-mortem report they received bullet injuries to their head, neck and abdomen.

On directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab Police have apprehended four Counter Terrorism Department police officials allegedly involved in killing of two men and as many women in Sahiwal.

After the PM contacted him, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed the inspector general of Punjab Police to arrest the CTD police officials and lodge a case against them.

PM Khan has directed Usman Buzdar to forthwith reach at the hospital in Sahiwal.

The Punjab CM spokesperson said Buzdar will reach Sahiwal from Mianwali to oversee the case.

CTD’s version of events

The CTD officials relayed that a car was signaled to stop along with a bike near Sahiwal Toll Plaza but the alleged terrorists resorted to firing, adding that three terrorists were able to flee away. “This incident was a continuity of the Jan 16 operation carried out in Faisalabad.”

Eyewitnesses’ version of incident

Eyewitnesses relayed that police officers began firing at a car from behind, adding that no weapons were recovered from the car nor did anyone from the car got engaged in retaliatory firing.

The eyewitness said one deceased woman aged around 40, whereas the injured child was around 13 years old.

