JIT to inquire into lawyers attack on Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD: The Police has decided to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) over the lawyers attack on Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a complaint that police were harassing lawyers who were not involved in the IHC attack.

The chief justice, ordered that the lawyers not involved in the attack should not be harassed, the JIT should seek assistance from the district bar for those involved in the attack. “If the Bar had extended its assistance, the harassment incidents won’t took place,” Justice Athar Minallah observed.

The Feb 08 attack on the high court was an intolerable incident but no innocent should be harassed, Justice Athar Minallah said.

“Those involved in the incident should also be given an opportunity of fair trial,” the chief justice further said.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till 10:30 am on Feb 15.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah sought a report from the chief commissioner and the inspector general of police Islamabad on a complaint that police were harassing lawyers who were not involved in the IHC attack case.

On Monday, the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad had made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers had also tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

The outrageous crowd had tortured deputy registrar Chaudhry Shafiq after entering into his chamber after breaking the door and after managing to enter into the IHC Chief Justice’s chamber.

