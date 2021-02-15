JIT notified to inquire into IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD: Joint Investigation Teams (JIT) has been formed to probe Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the chief commissioner of Islamabad, representatives from ISI, IB, MI and police are included in the JIT.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is directed to forthwith seek the assistance of the respective Bars (Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Islamabad and District Bar Association, Islamabad) during course of the investigation as and when required.

According to the notification, Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Islamabad has been made as chairman of the JIT, while Senior Superintendent of Police, CTD, Islamabad, Superintendent of Police, Sadar Zone, Islamabad, SDPO/Margalla, Islamabad, SHO, PS Margalla, Islamabad, representative of ISI, representative of MI and a representative of IB are the members of the JIT.

On February 8, the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad had made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers had also tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

