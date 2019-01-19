‘JIT report is progress card of 172 thieves’: Haleem Adil Shaikh

KARACHI: Reacting over Sindh Information Advisor Murtaza Wahab’s statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Shaikh has said report of JIT is not a story, but a progress card of 172 alleged ‘thieves’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The budget of hospitals was spent over Zardari group in the Sindh,” Shaikh said in his statement issued here today.

He said the federal government is striving for the delivery of rights to the people of Sindh; those who are criticizing the federal government are defending thieves.

The Sindh’s ruling party is conducting emergent meetings to safe thieves listed in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, which probed into fake bank accounts case, he contented.

Earlier in the day, Mr Wahab while addressing a press conference in the metropolis termed the JIT report, a story of ‘Alif Laila’, nothing else.

Criticizing the PTI-led federal government, he claimed that it [government] has no agenda for solving the problems of hunger, unemployment, health and other basic issues.

“The Sindh government will plead its case in the Supreme Court into fake bank account case,” he said.

The war of words is on between the leaders of both the parties [PPP and PTI] after JIT’s report into fake bank accounts case.

