JKPC challenges abrogation of Article 370 in Indian Supreme Court

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) has filed a writ petition before the Indian Supreme Court challenging the scrapping of Article 370 through presidential order for the occupied valley.

In the petition filed through advocate Ejaz Maqbool, the JKPC said that Kashmir had a separate constitution and Indian Parliament had a limited scope to enact legislation for the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The petition said the Indian president does not have the power to arbitrarily change the political form and essence of the territory without seeking approval of the legislature concerned.

It has been submitted before the Supreme Court of India that the entire territory, particularly the valley, has been in the state of lockdown for more than one month which clearly shows that a constitutional change has been enacted against the wishes of the people.

In occupied Kashmir, normal life remains paralyzed on 41st consecutive day, today, due to continued curfew, restrictions and communication blackout imposed by the Indian government.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Kashmir valley. Communication services like mobile, internet and TV channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

Comments

comments